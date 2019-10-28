Posted on Oct 28, 2019

Q-and-A with candidates for District 13 representative: Alex Ybarra

Alex Ybarra is one of two candidates running for the office representative for Legislative District 13 in the Washington House of Representatives. Below, Ybarra responds to questions from the Post-Register.

Current occupation

Reliability and Compliance Auditor, Grant County PUD

How have you been involved in the communities of Legislative District 13?

I was born and raised in Quincy and graduated from Quincy High School. I attended college in Ellensburg and work for Grant County PUD who serves greater than 40,000 customers from Grand Coulee to Mattawa. In the Legislature I worked to secure funding for the George community center, a building in Ellensburg, and a community park in Royal City. I’m involved in other community causes like supporting the Columbia Basin K9s and Boys and Girls Club. I’ve also coached softball for 11 years.

What would be your top priority as LD13 representative?

My top priority is effectively representing my constituents so that their voices are part of the discussions in the state legislature.

What other issues are important?

I’m passionate about education, finding solutions for water access, standing against increased spending and taxes, promoting agriculture, and protecting our Second Amendment rights.

What else should voters know about you?

I like to be active and am somewhat competitive. I’m an avid runner and enjoy the occasional fun run to support a good cause.

How can voters contact you to learn more?

You can learn more about where I stand on the issues at www.ElectAlexYbarra.com or call 509-210-2827.