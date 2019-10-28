Posted on Oct 28, 2019

Q-and-A with candidates for District 13 representative: Steve Verhey

Steve Verhey is one of two candidates running for the office representative for Legislative District 13 in the Washington House of Representatives. Below, Verhey responds to questions from the Post-Register.

Current occupation:

Science teacher at Wahluke High School in Mattawa

How have you been involved in the communities of Legislative District 13?

My family moved to Royal Slope when the water came in in the early ‘60s. My dad was a teacher and farmer. I graduated from Royal High School in 1976 and went off to college. After college and graduate school, I was a postdoc at WSU where I worked on wheat. Eventually I got a job teaching at Central Washington University, then worked as a consultant before going back to teaching at WHS. So, to finally answer the question, I have over 50 years of experience in Grant County, where I grew up and work, about 20 years of experience in Kittitas County, where I live, and several years of experience with wheat, which is an important crop in Lincoln County.

What would be your top priority as LD13 representative?

One of our most important projects is to address climate change. My top priority would be to help the 13th LD profit from responding to climate change, and minimize the cost to 13th LD industries. We need someone who understands the science behind climate change to do this.

What other issues are important?

Washington state is dead last in tax fairness – we are 50th out of 50. Our lowest-income residents pay 18 percent of their income in state and local taxes, while our most well-off residents pay 3 percent of their income. The residents of the 13th Legislative are mostly in the 18 percent group. If they had more of their own money to spend, it would be very good for local economies. As a teacher and former college professor, of course I am also interested in preK-12 education and higher education.

What else should voters know about you?

The last time I operated a harobed I stacked 23 loads in five hours.

How can voters contact you to learn more?

Find me on Facebook or email me at

steve@steveverhey.com.