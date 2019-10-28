Posted on Oct 28, 2019

Q-and-A with candidates for George mayor: Don Entzel

Donald (Don) Entzel is one of two candidates running for the office of mayor for the city of George. Below, Entzel responds to questions from the Post-Register.

Occupation or relevant experience

Graduate of Quincy High School, 1970, self-employed since 1973. Owned and operated farm and commercial businesses to present. I understand the concerns of the agriculture and business community.

Why are you running for mayor?

I see a need for fair, honest and transparent leadership “for” the people of the city of George, regardless of race, color, gender, or religious preference.

How have you been involved in the George community?

By operating an RV park in the city of George and by providing employment opportunities as well as affordable housing for seasonal workers and assisting elderly and handicapped individuals.

What is one thing the city of George should improve?

The city should improve public safety, including but not limited to crime prevention, traffic and environmental issues. All of which require the leaders of the city to listen and respond to the voice of people.

What is one thing about George that should be preserved?

The annual 4th of July celebration hosting the world’s largest cherry pie and the events related to bringing the people of the community and guests together.

How can voters contact you to learn more?

Contact (509) 750-8818