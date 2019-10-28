Posted on Oct 28, 2019

Q-and-A with candidates for George mayor: Gerene Nelson

Gerene Nelson is one of two candidates running for the office of mayor for the city of George. Below, Nelson responds to questions from the Post-Register.

Occupation or relevant experience:

Mayor for 4 years

Why are you running for mayor?

To continue the work and progress made in the past four years including:

1) Sewer – Hauled-waste access road and screening system and well at waste water treatment plant to generate income from currently underutilized treatment facility.

2) Water – Industrial Park 5 water system improvements with funding from CERB/state appropriations and county SIP funds totaling $ 1.129 million.

3) Streets – 5,900 feet of streets resurfaced with Transportation Infrastructure Board funds. Frontage from east city limits to west city limits and Royal Anne from Frontage to Montmorency. The application to resurface Washington Way from Montmorency to the southern city limit has been submitted to the Transportation Infrastructure Board.

4) Established Transportation Benefit District (TBD) to enable the city to pay for future street maintenance and roadway improvement.

5) Updated standards for commercial and residential development.

How have you been involved in the George Community?

I have been the Red Cross blood draw coordinator.

What is the one thing the city of George should improve?

Alter zoning structure to encourage residential and commercial growth.

What is one thing about George that should be preserved?

Sense of community and small-town feel.

How can voters contact you to learn more?

Email to georgewa2019@gmail.com

509-785-2323