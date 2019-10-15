Posted on Oct 15, 2019

Q-and-A with candidates for Quincy School Board: Foglesong

Jack Foglesong is one of the two candidates running for the office of School Director 4, at-large, in Quincy School District. Below, Foglesong responds to questions from the Post-Register.

How do you describe your qualifications to serve on the school board?

I am a lifelong Quincy Valley resident, a graduate of Quincy High School in 1976, and a graduate of Spokane Community College in 1978. I have also been a self-employed farmer since 1979. I believe that I have in-depth knowledge and insight of Quincy’s culture and an abundance of pride in the Quincy Valley and its public schools.

How have you been involved in the community and schools?

I believe in giving back to my community and I have always supported my local community and public schools in a variety of ways, including being a volunteer firefighter for Grant County Fire District #3 for 29 years, a board member for Grant County Conservation District for 9 years, and a volunteer coach for Quincy High School wrestling and Quincy youth wrestling for many years. Presently, I am continuing to serve as a board member for the George Community Hall, and have done so for over 12 years.

What are your reasons for running to serve on the school board?

I support and believe in the power of public education. Both my wife, Velma, and my son, Austin, work for Quincy School District. My son graduated from Quincy and is employed as a teacher at the high school because he also wanted to give back to his community. Personally, I see this as an attribute.

I believe in transparency. This is one of the reasons why I am running to serve on the school board. Over the past few years, when speaking with concerned citizens, I have become aware that members of the public have had numerous concerns about certain topics in the school district that have not always been explicitly discussed with them. I want to make sure that the public is always informed and kept up-to-date of what is occurring in our schools, as is our right.

What is one of the best things about Quincy School District?

One of the best things about Quincy School District is the pride and support that the Quincy Valley shows for its public schools and its Jackrabbits. This is something that I am immensely proud of, myself, and I know that the public is, too. This support is often visible when driving through our towns in the Quincy Valley and seeing businesses and the community rallying behind our education system. We might be a small community, but our school district and Quincy’s mottos ring true. The opportunities for our students are truly unlimited, and seeing many of these students return to Quincy after furthering their education is a blessing.

What is one thing Quincy School District should work to improve?

One thing that Quincy School District should work to improve are the areas of school safety, school climate, and school pride. These interconnected pieces are important for a strong and successful learning environment. I want students, parents, and district staff to feel safe, secure, and supported as they work hard to fulfill numerous requirements, expectations, and as they try their very best to see all students’ dreams become reality. However, recent events at Quincy High School and headlines in local newspapers prove that this is an area that needs immediate attention. I know that the school district is working hard to address these issues, and I would like to be part of the solution.

How can voters contact you if they want to know more?

If voters want to know more, they can contact me by calling me at (509) 797-1055.