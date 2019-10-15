Posted on Oct 15, 2019

Q-and-A with candidates for Quincy School Board: Hernandez

Enrique “Henry” Hernandez is one of the two candidates running for the office of School Director 4, at-large, in Quincy School District. Below, Hernandez responds to questions from the Post-Register.

How do you describe your qualifications to serve on the school board?

As a new appointee, I have been very fortunate to attend several State School Director Association meetings and conferences, building my skills to serve our schools. I’ve gained insights reviewing school policies, and participated in seminars to address funding and financing and equity. I’m committed to learning. I’m not afraid to ask hard questions and learn from the people I serve.

How have you been involved in the community and schools?

I have been involved in several ways and enjoy it very much. I get to learn many things from those great experiences. To name a few of my experiences are the following: Youth wrestling 7+ years, youth soccer 4+ years, youth football 2+ years, Chamber of Commerce 3+ years, Quincy Rotary Club 5+ years, Quincy Partnership for Youth 4+ years, and Quincy School Board 1.5 years.

I also have coached middle school wrestling for the past two years. Along with that I like to put myself into our teachers’ shoes by substituting when available about 6 times a month, dividing myself throughout the schools. I like to have a good relationship with my wrestlers during wrestling season so I prefer to substitute at the middle school during the season to help keep my student athletes accountable of being respectful, well mannered, and on task completing their duties.

What are your reasons for running to serve on the school board?

I am interested in continuing to serve on the school board because I am passionate about doing what is best for our communities’ children and future. I want to make sure that the needs of students and families are being heard and being met. As a new appointee, I have been very fortunate to attend several State School Director Association meetings and conferences, building my skills to serve our schools. I’ve gained insights reviewing school policies, and participated in seminars to address funding and financing and equity that I will put to work for our students.

What is one of the best things about Quincy School District?

That we are growing for the better of our community. We are doing what is best to meet their needs and child safety and education.

What is one thing Quincy School District should work to improve?

The Quincy School District should work to improve community engagement. We need more members of the community to attend the public board meetings so that we are all on the same page, and taxpayers know what we are doing in our schools. I believe by having more participation from the broader public, we can address problems more creatively, and find areas to improve. The more brains we can have on topics, then the better.

How can voters contact you if they want to know more?

Available 24/7

509-237-3446

ehernand@qsd.wednet.edu