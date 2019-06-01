Posted on Jun 1, 2019

QHS Music Department wraps up big year

With an hour-long performance in a nearly full Performing Arts Center, the Quincy High School Music Department gave its final concert at home for the school year on May 23.

The Concert Choir was first, then Spectrum Choir, then the Marching Band, each performing three pieces. Between numbers, director of the choirs, Kylie Youngren, also took some time with the microphone to honor seniors and present awards. Later, band director, Patrick Gordon, did likewise.

Youngren had seniors in the Concert Choir raise their hands, and she thanked them for providing leadership in the group. Each senior was given a long-stem flower.

Then Youngren was given a bouquet from the students in recognition of her work during the year, building up the Concert Choir and the confidence of students participating. The audience gave her a standing ovation in gratitude.

With a couple more awards to present, Youngren named the “MVPs” of both choirs: Grace Bews in Concert Choir, and Juliana Mancini in Spectrum Choir.

Concert Choir performed arrangements of popular tunes, including Bryan Adams’ “Heaven.” Spectrum Choir also performed arrangements of popular tunes, including Selena’s “Amor Prohibido.”

Soloists for Concert Choir and Spectrum Choir performances, listed in the program, were: Taggart Hodges, Olivia Ashby, Francis Ramirez, Sam Ronish, Diego Pacheco, Abigail Holt, Kianna Gomez, Marty Gonzalez, Corina Cervantes, Ivania Chavez and Grace Bews.

With some rearranging on stage, it was the band’s turn. Signaling how the group had made strides in the school year, director Patrick Gordon said this year was the first time in a decade that the Marching Band had performed in the Apple Blossom Festival’s Grand Parade in Wenatchee.

Gordon introduced the senior students one by one for a round of applause for each. Then he introduced the John Philip Sousa Award, which he said will remain in the band program from year to year. Sousa, born in 1854, was a great band leader and composer of famous marches. Keeping the audience in suspense, Gordon described the winner’s dedication and thanked her for outstanding leadership. Then he announced the winner: Avery Vander Veen, who plays the tenor saxophone.

For the finale, the band played “Cupid Shuffle.”

By Dave Burgess, news@4n5.ecc.myftpupload.com

Choir Director Kylie Youngren directs applause to the Spectrum Choir after performing in the end-of-the-year concert.

Photo by Dave Burgess/Post-Register