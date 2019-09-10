Posted on Sep 10, 2019

QHS return to Caribou Trail League ‘a definite possibility’

Since the 2014-2015 school year, Quincy High School teams have competed against the rivals of the 2A class Central Washington Athletic Conference in the heart of the Evergreen State.

Prior to then, the Jacks squared off against the likes of Chelan, Omak, Okanogan, Cashmere, Tonasket, Brewster and Cascade in the Caribou Trail League for a number of years. According to QHS athletic director Brett Fancher, there is some interest in returning to the Caribou Trail League.

If it does happen, the change wouldn’t take effect until the 2020-21 academic year, said Fancher. The Washington Interscholastic Activities Association adjusts state classification only every four years. Quincy currently plays under a 2A classification.

Classifications are based on enrollment numbers at the high school, excluding outgoing seniors. Schools in 4A have at least 1,343 net enrollment; 3A ranges from 971 to 1,343, 2A ranges from 461 to 971, and 1A between 214 and 461 students.

For the 2016-2020 classification, Quincy was listed near the lower end of 2A with a net enrollment of 584.

A new amendment passed in early 2019 will adjust net enrollment based on data of free and reduced lunches. Schools with students receiving free and reduced lunch more than the state average will have their net enrollment adjusted, according to the WIAA website.

Applying this new rule, QHS would fall into the 1A class with an adjusted net enrollment of about 440 students, said Fancher.

The WIAA will notify schools of their adjusted enrollments in late November of this year, Fancher added.

Even if the QHS adjusted enrollment drops the school below the 2A threshold, it is not forced to drop down to the Caribou Trail League at the 1A level. If it chooses, QHS can remain in 2A, but must notify the WIAA of this decision by the second Friday of January 2020, according to the WIAA.

With a change to the CTL, varsity schedules would not be affected, said Fancher, adding, “Filling up the varsity schedule wouldn’t be a concern.” However, he could not say the same for junior varsity and C team schedules, because some of the smaller schools in the CTL do not have C teams.

The CTL will be also be in flux due to the adjusted enrollment amendment, said Fancher. Other teams on the lower end of 2A, such as Ephrata, or any other current CWAC opponent could drop to 1A as well. Regardless of the league QHS plays in, Fancher wants to continue the rivalry with Ephrata.

When it comes time to make a decision, Fancher said the district administrators will listen to public comment and the opinions of others in the district. For the coming year, the Jacks will remain in the CWAC at the 2A level.

By Miles King, sports@qvpr.com