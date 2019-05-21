Posted on May 21, 2019

QHS seeks a few good men and women to lead teams

The Quincy Jacks are looking for new leaders for several of their athletics programs.

The high school is now accepting applications for head girls basketball coach, replacing Cory Medina, who resigned at the end of last season, head boys wrestling coach, to replace longtime skipper Greg Martinez, who became dean of students at the future middle school, and a head baseball coach.

Colton Loomis served as interim head coach and won Coach of the Year this year. He said he will apply for the permanent position.

In addition, the school will seek to hire a head and an assistant football cheer coach, a head wrestling cheer coach and a head basketball cheer coach.

Lastly, Coach Alyssa Santos resigned as adviser of the Dance and Drill team, the Jills, so that program needs a new leader as well.

Mark Kondo, associate athletic director for QHS, said the school wanted the new athletic director to be involved in the hires, and thus the delay in posting some of these jobs. QHS will announce its next athletic director by the end of this week, Quincy public schools chief John Boyd has said.

For more information on these positions, go to www.qsd.wednet.edu and click on Employment, then click on FastTrack, then click on “View Current Job Openings.” Then click on the tab next to the position you want to apply for and click on “Search on Posted Position.” Then click on “View Details of Highlighted Position” and then click on “Apply for Selected Position(s).”

“We are looking for the best people we can get to help us as we move into our new high school,” Kondo wrote in an email.

By Sebastian Moraga, sports@4n5.ecc.myftpupload.com