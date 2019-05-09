Posted on May 9, 2019

QHS softball squad makes playoffs

A sweep over the Grandview Greyhounds had multiple effects for the Quincy Lady Jacks softball team last week.

In addition to snapping a 12-game losing streak, the QHS wins ensured a winless season for the Greyhounds and nudged the Lady Jacks into the playoff picture.

The third-place finish in Division 2 guaranteed the Lady Jacks (4-9 in league, 4-16 overall) a playoff game. The Lady Jacks travel to Prosser on May 9 to play the Mustangs, who finished in first place in Division 1 with an 8-5 league record.

The top three teams in Division 2 and all five teams in Division 1 qualified for the playoffs.

Against the Greyhounds in Game 1, the Lady Jacks’ Mia Ramirez hit a three-run triple in the second inning of the game, walked three times and was hit by a pitch once. Sulema Quintero had a two-run double, while Rosey Combs, Giselle Hernandez and Vanessa Castillo each had an RBI double.

Quincy won Game 1, 25-6, behind Ramirez’ pitching, highlighted by eight strikeouts.

The first game lasted for so long that the second game had to start right away, with Lurdes Guzman starting.

“She wasn’t quite warm enough, so Ramirez stepped back in” Quincy head coach Pauline Baughman wrote in an email. Ramirez added three more strikeouts in Game 2.

Hernandez went 3-of-3 with two doubles. Both Ramirez and Hernandez drove in two runs each.

By Sebastian Moraga, sports@4n5.ecc.myftpupload.com