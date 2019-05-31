Posted on May 31, 2019

QHS vaulter Moloso finishes eighth at state track and field

The Jacks’ pole vaulter Trevor Moloso finished in eighth place at the state championship meet in Tacoma on Saturday.

Moloso topped out at 12 feet, six inches, while second-place finisher Judeah Sanders of Woodland hit 13 feet, the same mark Moloso had two weekends ago at regionals.

“He would have liked to have done a little bit better, but he was happy” Coach Jon Barker said of Moloso. The unfamiliar surroundings, mixed with the rain and cold of Tacoma, plus the odd placing of the pole vault runway in the middle of the football field conspired against a better results.

Nevertheless, Moloso had the best mark of any 2A pole vaulter from east of the Cascades in the finals.

In addition, Israel Cavazos competed in the 100 meters, and Bryn Heikes and Jane Kennedy competed in the 800 meters. None advanced past the state preliminaries, but they all have at least one more year of prep sports to go. Moloso was the only senior in the Quincy delegation.

Cavazos competed in the 100 meters, finishing in 18th place in prelims with a time of 11.80 seconds. The top eight moved on to the finals.

Heikes, a junior, finished 11th in the 800-meter prelims, with a time of two minutes, 24.97 seconds. Kennedy finished 16th with a time of 2:32.03 minutes.

“They all took it as a really positive, constructive opportunity,” Barker said of his three non-seniors competing at state. “A great learning experience.”

That was especially true of Cavazos, who had to go up against athletes putting up nationally qualified marks, Barker said.

This was the last state tournament for Barker, who resigned as head coach of boys track and field earlier this month. Before closing the book on his season, he offered some parting words for the younger athletes wanting to make it to state in the years to come.

“Focus and dedication out of season,” he said. “There are some kids who think they can just show up and only start trying when it’s too late in the season. They don’t lift weights or work on their agility during the offseason, (while) Israel spends a lot of time in the weight room, Bryn and Jane run a lot on their own, and Trevor plays other sports and goes to pole-vault camps.”

With a new school opening this summer come some new digs for the track team, which might host districts and/or regionals next season.

“We have great people to help in our meets,” Barker said. “We have a great community that supports track and field.”

This season it was the first time in recent memory that a university and not a school hosted district and regionals (CWU) and not everybody was pleased with the result.

“It was a learning experience for the league,” Barker said. “A lot of frustration getting people there and learning which timing system we were going to use.”

By Sebastian Moraga, For the Post-Register