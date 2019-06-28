Posted on Jun 28, 2019

Quincy Aquatic Center 2019 season starts with a splash

On June 15, the day after school was out, the Quincy Aquatic Center officially opened up to the public for its 2019 summer season. This season, there are a few small changes.

People will notice the alligator slide next to the mushroom water feature. The alligator slide is designed for the smaller children who can’t go on the bigger slide. It is about 2 1/2 feet long and designed for children ages 2-5.

“There are a few new things,” recreation director Russ Harrington explained. “The city is not running the concessions stand. Andaluz is. That is the biggest one people will notice right off the bat.”

Andaluz is changing up the snacks, providing doritos and fruit with lemon and tajin (chili pepper).

The alligator slide in the zero-depth pool at Quincy Aquatic Park is a fun new feature for younger children.

Photo by Tammara Green/For the Post-Register



The aquatic center has added half-price evening swims Tuesday through Friday from 6:30-8:30. At half price, admission for children will cost $1.50, adults $2.00 and seniors will cost 1.25.

Harrington hopes that the pool will stay open through Labor Day, which is the slated day for closure.

Regular prices for the season are $3 for children, $4 for adults and $2.50 for seniors. There is a 10-punch card available, which costs $27 for children, $36 for adults and $22.50 for adults 50 and over. Season passes are great for people who use the pool almost every day. An individual pass costs $60.

A great value is a season pass for families who live in the city limits, and that costs $150 for up to five family members to go whenever they want, as many times as they want.

Non-resident family members will pay $175 for the season.

There are of course safety precautions to keep in mind. Harrington stated that children 6 and under must have a parent actively engaging their children in the water and watching them.

“We only have a limited amount of lifeguards,” Harrington added. “Parents are always encouraged to be playing with their kids in the water and we want them to be having fun.”

Swim lessons are also available, and are scheduled Monday through Thursday, unless a class is canceled. Occasionally there will be a Friday class depending on the instructor. There will be a class on July 4, and there will be no make-up date for participants who miss that class.

For more information about the Quincy Aquatic Center, contact Russ Harrington at 509-787-3523, ext. 251, or recreation coordinator Amanda Bogle at 509-787-3523, ext. 259. The web address is www.quincywashington.us/159/Recreation. Quincy recreation is also on Facebook if you are looking for even more fun summer activities.

By Tammara Green, For the Post-Register