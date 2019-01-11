Posted on Jan 10, 2019

Quincy boys hoops team plays rivals tough in losses

Competing until the end and mixing in some scrapbook-worthy performances, the Quincy Jacks boys basketball team continue to show improvement in the midst of a tough stretch of games.

Against Selah on the road, Aidan Heikes had a career-high 22 points in a 75-44 loss.

“He played a great game,” head coach Scott Bierlink wrote in an email. “He was aggressive and he was able to knock some shots down.”

The Selah game was the fourth consecutive game where Heikes has scored in double figures, Bierlink said.

The Vikings came out strong and put Quincy in a deep hole, with the Jacks trailing by 30 at the half.

The Jacks managed to stanch the bleeding, cutting the deficit to 19 but could not get any closer.

Felipe Zepeda was the Jacks’ second-leading scorer with 11 points.

“I’m really proud of the boys’ effort as they never gave up and competed until the end,” Bierlink wrote.

Then, the next day, the Jacks hosted East Valley-Yakima.

This time, the team cut down on turnovers, got some offensive rebounds and played as a team, keeping within striking distance of the Red Devils.

At the half, East Valley led by six points.

In the third quarter, East Valley switched to a box-and-one defense, which is meant to shut down a team’s leading scoring threat.

Heikes had 12 first-half points, but East Valley’s defensive efforts against him plus a tweaked ankle limited his effectiveness in the second half.

“We were not able to get anything going,” Bierlink wrote. “We turned the ball over and were not able to get any shots to fall.”

East Valley outscored Quincy 27-4 in the third quarter en route to a 67-45 win over the Jacks.

Max Molina led the Jacks with 14 points, Heikes had 12.

The loss dropped the Quincy Jacks to 0-11 in league, 0-13 overall.

“The boys have really improved over the course of the season but still don’t have a victory to show for it,” he said. “We will continue to work on the little things in practice and continue to ratchet up the intensity in practice.”

Next up is a road game against Grandview on Friday.

The Greyhounds (4-7 in league, 5-8 overall) beat Quincy by 44 earlier in the season. Then, on Saturday, the Jacks host Prosser (7-4 in league, 7-5 overall) in the first of three consecutive home games against CWAC rivals.

The Mustangs defeated the Jacks 66-33 earlier in the season.

Tip-off for both games is 7:15 p.m.

By Sebastian Moraga, sports@4n5.ecc.myftpupload.com