Posted on Dec 10, 2019

Quincy club soccer team finishes second in Washington Cup

Coming off a second-place finish in the Washington Cup in Ravendale, Washington, on Nov. 24, the Quincy United U16 team now enters a short break for December.

The team lost to FPSC Fury, a team based in Tacoma, in the Washington Cup final, 3-2, in a penalty kick shootout. Jorge Nunez Jr. led the team with two assists in the final. He also had two goals in the semifinal match; a 2-1 victory over Kent City Red.

Quincy United has earned a second-place finish three times in the Washington Cup. The team has competed in the Washington Cup six times now, all at the gold level, which is the highest level of competition and attracts some of the biggest clubs in the state. The team also plays about three tournaments every summer, said head coach John Toevs.

Liam Oberhansly (7) plays the ball in a match against FPSC Fury.

Photo submitted by John Toevs



Prior to the Washington Cup, the team finished third in its fall league, playing in the Puget Sound Premier League, which consists of teams from across the state. Team in the league are based in places including Spokane and Issaquah, and Franklin, Pierce and Thurston counties.

During the fall season, the team was missing two starters; Israel Perez and Edgar Guzman, who both ran cross country at Quincy High School.

The team is made up of 16 players total, one coming from Ephrata and four others from Moses Lake. The rest of the team is made up of local Quincy players, said Toevs. Six of the players have been with the team since they started in about 2011, Toevs added.

The team has nothing planned for the remainder of the year, according to Toevs, but will start back up in January with a college showcase tournament in Seattle, where the team will compete against others from around the country and even a few from Canada.

By Miles King, sports@qvpr.com