Posted on May 31, 2019

Quincy council OKs spending on water system

A large part of the May 21 meeting of the Quincy City Council dealt with motions regarding the city’s water reuse system.

But first, Mayor Paul Worley requested a moment of silence for Gar Pillar, a longtime city employee who also served on the board of the Quincy Valley Historical Society and Museum.

Council member Andrew Royer was absent from the meeting.

The council voted in favor of a series of motions concerning the development of the city’s water reuse system. The dollar figures in the measures totaled well north of $1 million. One big-ticket motion alone, for the purchase of equipment for the Reuse Water Central Facility, cost $947,000.

One unusual item on the council’s agenda was an interlocal agreement between the city and Quincy School District. Recreation Director Russ Harrington said there had not been such an agreement before, spelling out the use of facilities. The motion to authorize the mayor to execute the agreement passed. Two members of the council, Tom Harris and David Day, did not vote on the motion because of their connection to the school district.

The council also approved a motion to execute an agreement between the city and Andaluz Night Club Corp. for the business to run the concessions inside the Aquatic Center this summer.

By Dave Burgess, news@4n5.ecc.myftpupload.com