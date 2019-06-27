Posted on Jun 27, 2019

Quincy Farmers Market brings in more vendors

Saturday, June 15, was the perfect day to hang out at the Quincy Farmers Market. In the early afternoon, temperatures rose to a toasty 85 degrees before the market shut down for the day.

According to Sonia Padron, the Quincy Farmers Market vice president, there was a total of 27 booths for this second market of the season.

“The first season we started out with 11 booths,” Padron said.

At the Quincy Farmers Market, vendors from all over the local area are coming to sell their handcrafted goods. You can find anything from Soap Lake soaps and refreshing wines from Ginkgo Forest Winery in Mattawa, to an abundance of lavender products from Trinity Gardens in the Quincy area.

Entertainment at the market was also a hit. Musician Rylei Franks performed from 9 to 11 a.m., and then the Quincy High School Choir took over from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

“The next market will be even bigger and better,” Padron said.

The next Farmers Market is Saturday, July 6. There will be other vendors, and Birch Mountain Barbecue will be serving up some delicious food.

The farmers markets continue through September on the first and third Saturdays, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Lauzier Park.

“The 2019 season brings more vendors than before,” said market manager Chelsea Putnam. “New food vendors, excellent crafters, and of course our wonderful produce growers. We have an average of 30 vendors at each market, so the park is nice and full. We are always looking for new vendors because even at 30 we are not full. We also have a beautiful stage where we have musicians, choirs, and dancers perform each market.”

If you are looking to be a vendor at the Quincy Farmers Market, call Putnam 509-670-6175. Booths cost $25 for a 12-foot by 12-foot space. To inquire about performing on stage at the farmers market, contact Padron at 509-398-0616.

By Tammara Green, For the Post-Register