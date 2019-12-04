Posted on Dec 3, 2019

Quincy FFA attends competitions

Post-Register Staff

Two teams of Quincy FFA members competed in the District VII Apple CDE on Nov. 19 at the Grange Hall in Manson.

Members had to identify 25 samples of apple and pear varieties; identify blemishes on 50 samples; grade 25 Red Delicious and 25 Golden Delicious apples using Washington State Department of Agriculture standards; place Red and Golden trays; identify 20 common insects and mites in the tree fruit industry; determine internal fruit pressure using a penetrometer; determine harvest date based on full bloom date; and take a pesticide applicators written test, according to a press release.

The team of Cooper Raap, Gavin Sahli, Ignacio Jimenez, Jose Avila and Andrew Townsend placed ninth. And, the team of Aldo Rubio, Abel Armas, Jessica Farias, Miguel Martinez and Caleb Etue placed tenth in a 19-team field.

Quincy FFA Apple Team members included, from the left: Jessica Farias, Gavin Sahli, Aldo Rubio, Andrew Townsend, Caleb Etue, Cooper Raap, Jose Avila, Ignacio Jimenez, Miguel Martinez and Abel Armas.

Submitted photo



Students will continue practicing with a handful of other students who did not compete at this CDE to determine the two teams that will compete at the State Apple CDE held during the Washington Horticulture Association Meetings in Wenatchee on Dec. 11.

In another recent competition, a group of Quincy FFA members traveled out on the sagebrush sea to the cow town of Elko, Nevada, to compete in the Western National Range Career Development Event. Teams from Washington, Idaho, Nevada and Utah were there to represent their respective states.

The Quincy team placed 13th in the range competition.

Members also attended career workshops and a field day put on by range professionals from the Bureau of Land Management, United States Forest Service, Society for Range Management, Nevada State Extension, University of Idaho, University of Nevada-Reno, and Montana State University. They also heard from a large cattle ranch manager and a biologist who works for one of the large gold mining operations in Nevada.

Post-Register Staff