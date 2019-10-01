Posted on Oct 1, 2019

Quincy FFA competes in Othello

Fifty-three members of the Quincy FFA traveled to Othello on Friday, Sept. 13, to compete in Career Development Events at the Othello Community Fair. It was a great wrap-up to the fair season for Quincy members.

In the Tractor Driving CDE, Gavin Sahli tied for 1st and 2nd individually and with Nate Gonzales and Chase Schuler earned a 2nd place team banner. Competitors have to complete a 50-question written test and then negotiate a course with a tractor and trailer through a series of cones both forward and backing up, all under 2 minutes and 30 seconds.

The Horse Judging CDE team of Brody Wallace, Cooper Rapp, Juan Morrett, Rosey Combs, and Taran Brown earned a 3rd place banner. They evaluated four halter classes of Quarter Horse Mares, Appaloosa Geldings, Paint Geldings, and Paint Mares. They also judged a class of Western Equitation and Western Pleasure performance classes.

The Livestock Judging Team of Gavin Sahli, Madi Lee, Brody Wallace, Paden Wallace, and Cooper Rapp earned the 4th place banner. Freshman Damon Sahli was the 7th place individual. They judged two classes of market steers, one market hog, one replacement gilt, one market lamb, and one ewe lamb class. The Livestock Team also competed at the Palouse Empire Fair on Sept. 7, earning a 2nd place banner, with Brody Wallace placing 2nd and Paden Wallace 4th individually.

Now members turn their energy to preparing for four upcoming Career Development Events. Potato Grading and Judging kicks off with the District IX contest on Oct. 4 in Connell. Apple Evaluation starts with the District IX contest in Quincy on Oct. 24. State Potatoes and Tractor is Nov. 14 at CB Tech. Members are also preparing to compete at the Western National Rangeland CDE in Elko, Nevada, Nov. 11-12.

By Quincy FFA