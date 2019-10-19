Posted on Oct 19, 2019

Quincy FFA hosts Evergreen Tour



The Quincy FFA hosted the District 7 & 9 stop on the Washington State FFA Association Evergreen Tour on Sept. 25. Five hundred ninety-five FFA members that represented chapters from Oroville, Okanogan, Brewster, Bridgeport, Waterville, Chelan, Wenatchee, Eastmont, Wahluke, Wilson Creek, Ephrata, Odessa, Royal City, Almira-Coulee-Hartline, Warden, Washtucna, Kahlotus and Quincy.

The six Washington State Officers and National FFA Officer Candidate from Washington presented workshops to the largest stop in the state.

The Quincy Chapter Officers and the District IX Officers greeted attendees and assisted with workshops. The Quincy chapter also prepared lunch for the attendees and thanks Blakal and Northern Fruit for donating potatoes and apples used for the baked potato bar and baked apple lunch, and the Washington State FFA Foundation for covering the rest of the expenses associated with feeding almost 600 kids and their advisers and chaperones.

The state officers who made an appearance here were President Awson Wheeler, Vice President, Kendyl Wiley, Secretary Devin Schafer, Treasurer Abbie Dorhauer, Reporter Mara Soto and Sentinel Hannah Ruth Pettyjohn. These officers each held fantastic workshops over a variety of activities that would help the students who attended. Our state’s national officer candidate, Seth Smith, also held one workshop, which went just as smoothly as the others. Our chapter officer team, composed of President Paden Wallace, Vice President Gavin Sahli, Secretary Anne Safe, Treasurer Madison Lee, Reporter Patrick White, Sentinel Ryann Harrington, and Junior Officer Marissa Linscott, went around to speak with the officers and assist with the workshops when needed.

By Patrick White, Quincy FFA Reporter