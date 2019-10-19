Posted on Oct 19, 2019

Quincy FFA members, advisers busy

The first week of October was a busy one for the members and advisers of Quincy FFA. On Tuesday, Washington State FFA President Awson Wheeler, from Sprague, and State Treasurer Abbie Dorhauer, of Yelm, presented to Quincy FFA members throughout the day. Topics ranged from what FFA can do for you, how to stay organized and on task, what FFA Career Development Events really teach you, and where can you go from here.

Tuesday evening, seven members traveled to Connell High School to participate in the District IX Potato Evaluation Clinic and Contest. Quincy members tallied the top three scores in the event. Marissa Linscott posted the top score, with Dave Sulistio a close second and Andrew Townsend coming in third. Members have to grade potatoes based on U.S. Department of Agriculture grading standards as to whether they are U.S. No. 1, U.S. No. 2, or Culls. They have to identify potato blemishes and other tasks.

Friday, the Quincy FFA hosted the District IX Soils CDE. Sixty-one members competed in evaluating three soil pits and one home site evaluation.

Saturday, advisers Mike Wallace and Rod Cool put on the Young Teacher Symposium for the Washington Association of Agriculture Educators. The program is designed as a recruitment and retention program for agriculture educators in their first three years of teaching along with pre-service students en-rolled in agriculture education programs at Washington State University and University of Idaho. Presenters included Dr. Marcus Pimpleton, QHS principal; Nicole Monroe, QHS CTE director; Adam Corum, WAAE past president; Holly Cahow, WAAE president; Mike Wallace and Rod Cool, QHS Ag Ed Instructors/FFA Advisers, and Kelly Wallace, QHS BEST coordinator.

Saturday afternoon, Quincy FFA hosted a Rangeland CDE Clinic and Contest for the three teams that will represent Washington at the Western National Rangeland CDE held in Elko, Nevada, on Nov. 11 and 12. Students from Omak, Royal and Quincy participated.

Submitted by Quincy FFA