Posted on Aug 22, 2019

Quincy FFA members show livestock at the Grant County Fair

Anne Safe shows her winning Boer goat named Jemima.

Photo by Dave Burgess/Post-Register

Above, Quincy FFA member Anne Safe shows her winning Boer goat, named Jemima, on Aug. 15. She won the Fitting and Showing Grand Champion ribbon, and the Market Prospect Class Reserve Grand Champion ribbon. Safe also won a first-place ribbon for her poster, placed above Jemima’s pen in the goat barn at Grant County Fair. Quincy FFA members were found throughout the fair barns.

Below, Paden Wallace prepares to show his Angus at the fair.

Paden Wallace at the Grant County Fair.

Photo by Dave Burgess/Post-Register