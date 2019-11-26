Posted on Nov 26, 2019

Quincy FFA places third

Submitted by Quincy FFA

November 14, the Washington FFA Association held its State Tractor Operators Career Development Event and State Potato Grading Career Development Event at CB Tech Center in Moses Lake. The Quincy chapter sent a team in both competitions. When all the runs had been made and potatoes graded, both teams came away with a third-place finish in the state competition.

State FFA Officers Ruth Pettyjohn, at far left, and Awson Wheeler, at far right, pose with the third-place State Potato Grading team from Quincy. Team members included, from left to right, starting from second from the left, Marissa Linscott, Andrew Townsend, Taran Brown, Dave Sulistio and Cooper Raap.

Submitted photo



In the Tractor Operators CDE, members have to complete a 50-question written test on tractor safety and maintenance, complete a driving run with a tractor and trailer through a specified course going both forward and back in under two and a half minutes, and then as a team identify tractor parts. Gavin Sahli placed sixth individually, and the remaining team members were Nate Gonzales and Chase Schuler.

In the Potato Grading CDE, members had to grade 100 potatoes either U.S. 1, U.S. 2, or Cull based on U.S. Department of Agriculture Grading Standards for Russet potatoes, place four classes of seed potatoes, identify 20 common blemishes found in potatoes and give oral reasons for 10 potatoes in under two minutes.