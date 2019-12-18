Posted on Dec 18, 2019

Quincy FFA students compete in apple evaluation

Quincy Future Farmers of America members took home several awards last week at during a statewide event.

Two teams of local Quincy Future Farmers of America (FFA) competed Dec. 11 in the Washington State FFA Association Apple Evaluation Career Development Event. The event was held on Wenatchee Valley College’s campus in conjunction with the Washington State Horticultural Association.

Left to right Quincy FFA Apple team members Jane Kennedy, Gavin Sahli, Taran Brown, Jose Avila, Caleb Etue, Andrew Townsend, Cooper Raap, Abel Armas, Aldo Rubio, and Jessica Farias. The teams placed 3rd and 12th in the State FFA Apple CDE.

Submitted photo

The competition required FFA members to do some of the following:

• Identify 25 samples of apple and pear varieties,

• Identify blemishes on 50 samples,

• Grade 25 red delicious and 25 gold delicious apples using the state Department of Agriculture’s standards,

• Identify 20 common insects and mites in the tree fruit industry,

• Determine internal fruit pressure using a penetrometer,

• Determine harvest date based on full bloom date

One of the teams consisting of members, Cooper Raap, Taran Brown, Gavin Sahli, Aldo Rubio, and Andrew Townsend, earned a third-place finish in the event. While the team of Abel Armas, Jane Kennedy, Jose Avila, Caleb Etue, and Jessica Farias placed 12th in a 25-team field.

Taran Brown earned individual honors and placed seventh overall and Cooper Raap turned in a ninth place individual finish. The team and individuals will receive their awards at the May Washington State FFA Convention in Pullman.

Quincy FFA members now turn their attention to preparation for the Leadership Development Events of creed speaking, employability skills, prepared public speaking, extemporaneous public speaking, agriculture sales, parliamentary procedure, conduct of chapter meetings, and agriculture issues forum. Those events will kick off the first week of February and extend through mid-March. In addition, members will be completing Proficiency Award Applications and State FFA-Degree applications, which are due on March 1.

Submmitted by Quincy High School