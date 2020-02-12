Posted on Feb 12, 2020

Quincy FFA Team starts spring competition

The spring competition season started in fine fashion for the Quincy FFA team as they traveled to Wilson Creek for the Sub District IX Leadership Development Events. Creed Speaking and Employment Skills were the competitions being contested at the event held on Feb. 3. Four freshman members faced their fears and delivered the five paragraphs of the FFA Creed penned in 1930 by E.M. Tiffany. Alisabeth Bishop, Karla Ventura, Brody Wallace and Zohie Zyph did the chapter proud with their rendition of the creed. Brody brought home the first place banner and Zohie the fifth place banner and they will both advance to the district nine competition on March 13 at Big Bend Community College in an effort to fill one of the four spots in state competition.

Taran Brown, Cooper Raap, and Gavin Sahli represented the Quincy Chapter in the Employment Skills competition. They brought home second, third, and fourth respectively and will advance to district 9 competition on March 2 at Columbia Basin Technical Skills Center. They prepared a resume and cover letter and completed a personal interview with a panel of judges. At district they’ll add a job application and follow up letter to those sections of the contest to determine who will represent Washington’s heartland in the state competition held at the 90th Washington State FFA Convention on Washington State University’s campus in Pullman in May.

