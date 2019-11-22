Posted on Nov 22, 2019

Quincy Foods might change hands

Quincy Foods may soon be sold, but the status of the company and its employees was unclear as of Monday, Nov. 18.

Quincy Foods is a major employer in Quincy. The most recent total of employees at Quincy Foods is 360, according to Grant County Economic Development Council.

Quincy Foods’ parent company, Norpac Foods Inc., is in financial straits. According to published reports, Norpac, which is based in Salem, Oregon, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in August 2019. Norpac continued to operate as the company went up for sale.

Also in August, a buyer stepped forward – Oregon Potato Company. A sale hearing was to take place Oct. 28, but Oregon Potato Company backed out before the hearing.

Norpac describes itself as a farmer-owned cooperative. A company representative did not respond to the Post-Register’s requests on Nov. 15 for information about Quincy Foods and its employees.

The most recent development in published reports is that Oregon Potato Company has made an offer to buy the Quincy Foods operation, but not Norpac’s plants in Oregon.

On Monday morning, Nov. 18, only about 15 vehicles were in the Quincy Foods parking lot, and a portion of the lot was roped off. A company representative in the front office declined to comment.

By Dave Burgess, news@qvpr.com