Posted on Sep 7, 2018

Quincy girls soccer loses opener at Warden, 6-3

Showing some muscle on offense, the Quincy Jacks girls soccer team scored three times in a loss to the Warden Cougars.

The Cougars took advantage of defensive miscues to earn a 6-3 victory, but positives abounded in a game that was the season opener for both squads.

For starters, the Lady Jacks didn’t score their third goal of the year until their fifth game last season.

Emily Wurl’s hat trick against Warden gave the Jacks hope that there might be more celebrating this season than in years past.

Last year’s squad scored nine goals all season, and this squad is already a third of the way there after one game.

“These girls were out there trying their hardest,” first-year head coach Francisco Tafoya said of his team’s performance on his first-ever game as the team’s lead tactician.

The Cougars jumped to a 4-1 lead at halftime, thanks to some lax defense by the Lady Jacks.

“We lacked intensity at the beginning,” Tafoya said.

Quincy made it a closer game in the second half, with Wurl adding two more tallies.

“If we were to take out some of these errors that are just gifting the other team easy goals, it would probably have ended up being a 3-3 game or something like that,” Tafoya said.

The team had to move some players around due to injury, so the the starting lineup is still a work in progress, Tafoya said.

The team took the loss in stride, Tafoya said, comparing the 6-3 loss to the past few encounters against the Cougars.

Two years ago, Warden won 8-1, and three years ago, the score was 8-3 in favor of the Cougars.

The 2014 squad lost to Warden 2-0, and the 2013 team lost 6-0.

“The girls are proud of how they played and they should be,” he said, adding that the Sept. 5 practice prior to the Sept. 6 game against Chelan would focus on tightening up the defense to avoid surrendering those easy goals early in a game.

Next up for the girls is their home opener against the Chelan Goats.

The only game in 2017 that did not end up with a loss was against the Goats. In 2016, the only win of the year came against the Goats.

Kickoff is 6 p.m. at Jaycee Stadium, on Thursday, Sept. 6.

The Jacks don’t play again after that until Sept. 13, when they host Othello at 6 p.m.

The Jacks have not scored a goal against Othello since 2014.

Judging by what happened against Warden, that might be about to change.

By Sebastian Moraga, sports@4n5.ecc.myftpupload.com