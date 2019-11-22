Posted on Nov 22, 2019

Quincy grad begins wrestling season at Grays Harbor College

With the high school fall sports season wrapping up in the coming weeks with state competitions, winter sports now begin preparation for the upcoming season. For such sports at the collegiate level, the season has already started.

One 2019 Quincy High School graduate, Cynthia Diaz, has just begun her freshman season on the women’s wrestling team at Grays Harbor College, located in Aberdeen, Washington. The team has already competed in two tournaments: one at Simon Fraser University in Canada, and the other at Pacific University in Forest Grove, Oregon. The team also hosted one match against Big Bend Community College on Nov. 9.

At Pacific University on Nov. 10, Diaz placed second and earned 11 team points for Grays Harbor. She won a quarterfinal match by a 10-7 decision and the semifinal by fall over Pacific University’s Sophia Mercado. In the championship match, Diaz fell to Simpson University’s Victoria Borrego to claim second place in the 109-pound class for the tournament.

In the team’s home opener against Big Bend at home, Diaz earned two wins; the first by forfeit, and the second by pinning Big Bend’s Kayla Rogers in an exhibition match.

“It feels good to be back on the mat,” said Diaz. “I really enjoy it.”

Diaz is one of nine freshmen on the Grays Harbor women’s team and the only wrestler on the team currently in her weight class. She intends to stay at the 109-pound class, she said, adding, “right now I really like this weight.”

Although the season did not start until the first week of November, the team has been training since the end of September with open-mat sessions, said Diaz. Teammate Cecilia Saavedra, a junior who wrestles in the 101-pound weight class, has helped Diaz train and taken her under her wing.

“She’s helped me a lot with getting the hang of free style,” said Diaz.

Diaz has come to like free style wrestling more so than folk style, adding that folk style is more focused on technique. Diaz also noted that free style allows for the wrestlers to be on their feet more than on the mat.

“It’s fun to wrestle on my feet a little more,” she added.

Diaz’s decision to attend Grays Harbor came down to cost of attendance and her desire to continue her wrestling career. She originally registered and was set to attend Washington State University in Pullman, but decided to commit to Grays Harbor after head coach Kevin Pine recruited her.

Attending Grays Harbor saved Diaz a lot of money, she said, along with the added benefit of continuing her wrestling career, which she thought was over after high school.

“I’m pretty grateful for that opportunity,” she added.

By Miles King, sports@qvpr.com