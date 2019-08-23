Posted on Aug 23, 2019

Quincy High School to host grand opening

The Quincy School District has invited the community to celebrate the grand opening of the Quincy High School on Saturday, Sept. 14, from 3:30-7:30 p.m.

The event is in the afternoon on Farmer-Consumer Awareness Day.

The grand opening of the school, at 403 Jackrabbit St. NE, Quincy, will be celebrated with a ribbon-cutting and dedication ceremony, tours, food and refreshments.

The construction of the new high school along with the remodeling of the existing high school into a middle school, renovation of George Elementary School, renovation of the junior high building to create Ancient Lakes Elementary, new gyms for Mountain View, Pioneer and George Elementary, and modifications to Monument Elementary are all part of a $108 million bond that was passed in February 2016.

A view to the west from the second floor of the new Quincy High School, seen Aug. 13, 2019.

Photo by Miles King/Post-Register

See more photos of the new school by clicking here.

Post-Register Staff