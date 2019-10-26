Posted on Oct 25, 2019

Quincy hospital district asks for supplemental levy

As predicted by its proponents, the 2018 supplemental levy for Grant County Hospital District 2 turned out to cost less than officially forecast. It also accomplished for the district what they said it would do. Now the district is asking for a similar one-year supplemental levy to take the place of the one voters approved of by nearly 70 percent in 2018.

Voting has begun and ends Nov. 5.

In 2018, the district put a levy on the ballot to have funds to create a bridge to Quincy Valley Medical Center’s future, as outlined in the Legacy Project. With solid support from voters, those levy funds have in fact buoyed QVMC’s finances in 2019, and the district has made progress on Legacy Project goals.

Two of the goals were to find a regional health care organization to team up with and to work toward facility improvements, including the possibility of constructing a new building, with the support and involvement of the Port of Quincy.

Substantial progress has been made on both goals in the past year. The district completed a management services agreement with Samaritan Healthcare of Moses Lake, and the district joined a new regional group of hospitals called the Grand Columbia Health Alliance.

Through its new relationships with Samaritan and Grand Columbia Health Alliance, QVMC can look forward to enhanced primary care and specialty care, said Glenda Bishop, CEO of Quincy Valley Medical Center in an interview last week.

Secondly, the Port has a design and engineering firm working on an assessment of QVMC’s facility needs.

The proposition

“What we want people to understand is there are two Proposition 1’s,” Bishop said.

Voters in Quincy Valley will get to vote on a law and justice Proposition 1 as well as Grant County Hospital District 2’s Proposition 1.

“They are separate propositions,” added Tom Richardson, QVMC’s director of information systems.

Bishop also pointed out the high probability that the hospital’s levy, if voters pass it, will in 2020 cost less than the 19.59 cents per thousand stated on the ballot. The total property valuation in Quincy Valley is continuing to rise, which allows levy rates to fall.

That is what happened with the supplemental levy passed in 2018. It was forecast on the ballot to be 22 cents per thousand, and it turned out to be 19.59 cents.

Bishop characterized the levy request this time as an opportunity to take care of the community “when we are getting the best bang for our buck.”

Summing up the difference the $875,000 supplemental levy is making this year, Bishop said it has put QVMC approximately $340,000 into the black.

There have also been some operational changes adding to the swing into the black, Richardson said. But the $875,000 from the levy has been vital. Without it, Bishop said, QVMC could not have provided raises for staff, replaced things that break or updated needed technology.

The amount in the district’s Proposition 1 is $875,000, the same as last year. That sum “allowed us to be operationally healthy,” Bishop said.

One concern of years ago – patients from concerts at The Gorge Amphitheatre – has ceased. The Gorge these days provides its own appropriate care on-site and works well with QVMC, she said.

“We have found a good balance of working with the health care facility at the Gorge,” she said.

Owed to the county

In years past, Grant County Hospital District 2 struggled financially and accumulated warrants – debt, essentially – held and tracked by Grant County.

The county put a cap on the warrants of $5 million. At the end of 2019, the county will reduce the cap to $4.5 million, according to Grant County Treasurer Darryl Pheasant. And, sometime next year, the county will reduce the cap further, to $4 million. The date for the next reduction has not been set by the commissioners yet, Pheasant said in an interview last week.

The county leaders want to have the warrant debt reduced or paid off.

“The next levy is going to be very important,” Pheasant said. “We are wanting to see progress.”

District 2 had $4.17 million in warrants at the end of September 2019, Pheasant said. That total is close to the total at the end of 2017, $4.2 million.

Quincy’s hospital district is not alone in warrants. Soap Lake and Mattawa hospitals have warrants out too. And, those hospital districts don’t have something on the ballot, no supplemental levy this time, Pheasant said.

“We are more worried about them,” than about Quincy’s hospital district, he said.

Taxpayers around the county are sharing the expense to help all three hospitals, and Pheasant said he is not sure that’s fair to the taxpayers.

District 2’s warrant amount can make substantial swings, depending on what Medicare does with its payments. The supplemental levy being collected this year has “allowed us to ride the waves” of Medicare, Bishop said.

In a more personal way for QVMC, what passing the supplemental levy in 2018 said was, “we have the support of our community,” Bishop said.

The same will be true of the levy on the ballot this year.

“It’s critical for us to know we have the approval of the community to continue the Legacy Project,” she said.

By Dave Burgess, news@qvpr.com