Posted on Nov 25, 2019

Quincy library art gallery features Alaskan scenery

The Quincy Public Library is showcasing a new artist, Ed Sleater, in its gallery. Sleater’s work was placed on the library’s walls on Nov. 1 and will stay up for public viewing until about February.

Sleater’s collection in the library – about 10 pieces – are landscapes inspired by the scenery of Alaska, where he and his wife lived for almost 25 years, he said. The couple moved to Quincy about six years ago and plan to stay permanently. In Quincy, Sleater has served as the Quincy Valley Lions Club president for three years. He no longer holds the position, but is still involved with the club.

Sleater paints with oil-based paints only from memory; he does not use any picture or guide, he said, adding, “I just paint from whatever comes to mind.”

Ed Sleater stands in the Quincy Library hall where some of his artwork is on display.

Photo by Miles King/Post-Register



He started painting about 35 years ago and has always painted landscapes. He recalled learning to paint from watching Bob Ross programs and enjoys using bigger brushes and palette knives to give his work some texture.

“I really like doing things with palette knives,” said Sleater. “That’s the best way to do mountains.”

Sleater also likes oil paint because of its ability to easily correct mistakes, adding, “If it doesn’t work out, you scrape it off and go in a different direction.”

Sleater’s work also hangs in the Quincy Senior Center, where it has been for four years or so, he said. Some of the work in the Senior Center was moved to the library to make the gallery collection bigger. For some of the other pieces in the gallery, Sleater claimed he had to return to finish partially completed pieces he had not worked on for years.

Sleater also encouraged anyone to pick up a hobby like painting, adding, “everybody can do something with a brush.” He does not claim to be an artist, just a hobbyist.

“An artist is a painter who can support himself,” he explained.

By Miles King, sports@qvpr.com