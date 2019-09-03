Posted on Sep 3, 2019

Quincy Lions Club remains but will drop organizational tie

With declining membership and participation, the Quincy Lions Club will no longer be associated with the Lions international service organization.

According to club president Dustin Cornwell, the decision to cut ties with the organization has already been made. The club has not decided on a new name, but Cornwell said it would be resolved in the next couple of months, adding, “I think whatever I pick will end up being voted.”

According to Cornwell, the club has about 15 members, although only about four are actively participating. When he joined about 10 years ago, the club had about 25 members. With decreasing numbers, the remaining members still had to cover the organizational dues.

“It’s kind of easier for us to give it up,” added Cornwell, citing the financial costs for the remaining members and the Lions Clubs International membership requirements.

While their title as Lions is no more, the club will still focus on community service in Quincy. Members will continue to do a Farmer-Consumer Awareness Day breakfast; scholarships; and a wood-cutting project in October.

The wood-cutting project, one of the biggest according to Cornwell, happens every October. The Quincy club and Forks, Washington, club partner and exchange goods. Quincy receives logs from Forks, and Quincy gives fresh produce to Forks. Club members then cut the logs into cords of wood to be sold. The earnings then are donated or saved for two yearly scholarships, said Cornwell.

One club member has expressed interest in rebooting the flag project, said Cornwell. The project entails lining the main streets in Quincy with American flags on holidays such as Veterans Day, Memorial Day and the Fourth of July.

Cornwell foresees the club continuing the wood-cutting project for the time being, but with members reaching advanced ages, he is not sure how much longer it will be continued.

“If we could get new members, that would be great,” he said.

By Miles King, sports@qvpr.com