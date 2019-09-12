Posted on Sep 12, 2019

Quincy man’s death after vehicle pursuit to be investigated

The Quincy Police Department has requested an independent investigation into the death of Marcos Avalos-Barrera, 29, of Quincy, while in custody.

On Sept. 9, Quincy police attempted to stop a vehicle for a traffic violation in Quincy a little after 9 p.m. The driver did not pull over and led officers on a vehicle pursuit around town for more than an hour, according to a press release.

Around 10:15 p.m., the driver, Avalos-Barrera, voluntarily pulled over and submitted to law enforcement without incident. Grant County law enforcement, Moses Lake police officers and Washington State Troopers had assisted in the pursuit.

After being taken into custody, Avalos-Barrera said he was not feeling well and was transported to Quincy Valley Hospital at about 10:24 p.m., according to a press release. Avalos-Barrera’s condition rapidly worsened, and he later died at the hospital despite efforts by medical staff to save his life.

The North Central Washington Special Investigation Unit will independently investigate the death of Avalos-Barrera. The team is multi-jurisdictional and includes Chelan, Okanogan and Douglas County Sheriff’s Offices, East Wenatchee and Wenatchee Police Departments, and Washington State Patrol. Quincy Police Department requested this team because all of the large law enforcement agencies were involved in the incident, according to a press release.

Post-Register Staff