Posted on Jan 8, 2020

Quincy New Year resolutions Q and A

The Jones of Washington tasting room at the Quincy Public Market shows its festive decorations to bring in the New Year. Carrie Akright, Jones of Washington wine tender, cleans up some glasses in the back.

Photo by Tony Buhr/Post-Register

Camilla Baty, Quincy resident

What are your New Year Resolutions?

New Year resolution is always to lose a few pounds of course. Twenty and 20 that’s what me and my coworker said. We’re going to try to lose 20 pounds in 2020.

What do you hope happens in the New Year?

Spread more kindness, because there is so much hate in the world.

What New Year traditions do you have?

We didn’t do anything fun because I had to work early (Wednesday) morning. So we went to bed at 11 p.m.

We got rid of our DIRECTV so I asked, “How are we going to watch the ball drop?” Well (my husband) pulled up YouTube live on our Playstation and we watched the ball drop on that and just like minutes to spare before the ball dropped in real time on the East Coast in New York.

Greyson Baty, 8.5 years old, Quincy resident

What are your New Year Resolutions?

Play less video games, wait, no, no, no, no change less to more. Hmmmm, play more football.

What do you hope happens in the New Year?

For the Seahawks to win the Superbowl, if they make it.

What New Year traditions do you have?

I wanted to do the poppers and sparklers.

Paul Worley, City of Quincy Mayor

What are your New Year Resolutions?

I just want to continue on the roll that we’re on. Continue with our capital improvements get some of the things that we’ve got in our budget finished or setup to finish the following year. We had a pretty good two years of getting things done.

I want to finish the sidewalk where we’re connecting all the schools with sidewalks and pedestrian safety is huge.

What do you hope happens in the New Year?

I’m hoping we bring in some new restaurants and businesses like that maybe get a store or something out there where the Shopko used to be. Fill in some more of the empty spots and it is really nothing we have control over. That’s what I’d like to see is just us continuing to prosper.

What New Year traditions do you have?

It was just one of the few days my dad got off so he just got to sleep in; two days (a year), Christmas and New Years.

As far as myself and my family just kind of lay low. I flipped through the channels and watched (the New Year celebration) at nine o’clock in Australia before I went to bed.

Pat Connelly, Port of Quincy commissioner

What are your New Year Resolutions?

Continue our projects, keep going to get the wastewater program going and continue on. We’d like to get the intermodal yard up and running on a full time basis. As well as any more job development jobs we can bring to town.

What do you hope happens in the New Year?

Just keep trying to attract businesses and show them that Quincy is the best place to be.

What New Year traditions do you have?

Normally, because we fed cattle for a long time, we just get all the feeding done and sit back. Right now we’re just spending it with some friends if we can, nothing exciting. For what I do for a living, farming, I’m just kicking back and trying to relax for the winter before we start all over again.

Vera Earl, Quincy resident

What are your New Year Resolutions?

Eat better and watch my diet and get more exercise. And try to stay as young as I can for as long as I can.

What do you hope happens in the New Year?

My husband (Bruce Goetz) is in a wheelchair and I hope that he will regenerate some new nerves. It has been years. He has been in a wheelchair for six years, but he is regenerating and they tell him as long as he keeps exercising he will possibly be able to walk again.

He goes to the swimming pool and gets exercise there and he also exercises at home and we have an recumbent bike that we ride in the summertime.

He can feel the nerves when you touch certain areas, but he is paralyzed from his waist down.

He fell off a house in Juno, Alaska and it was three stories high and he survived. He was cleaning the moss off the roof.

What New Year traditions do you have?

We live away from family so it is hard to keep those up.

Kieth Siebert, Quincy Police Department chief

What are your New Year Resolutions?

Personal-Read more books, both fiction and self-improvement. I would like to read at least 15 books in 2020.

Professional-To train and equip the men and women at the police department in how to deal with the stress and rigors of our profession.

What do you hope happens in the New Year?

Personal- I hope 2020 will be a year of joy and a sense of togetherness for my family.

Professional- We will install a robust camera system to help solve and/or prevent crime in our community and build trust as the community continues to grow.

What New Year traditions do you have?

Personal-Our family (wife, kids, their spouses and grandchildren) all get together and enjoy an evening watching the ball drop on TV. This also involves the grandkids setting off poppers that shoot confetti.

Professional-Try to keep drunk drivers off of the roadway.

Tony Leibelt, Grant County Fire District 3 deputy chief

What are your New Year’s Resolutions?

Ride my motorcycle more often. Continue on doing what we are doing here at the Fire District as best as we can. Provide the best service as possible to the community and continue to do so. That doesn’t change, it doesn’t waver very far.

My resolution is that everyone has a nice safe year.

What do you hope happens in the New Year?

I hope to stay out of the news as much as possible. I hope the Fire District can continue to do what we’ve been doing.

Well there is some context to (staying out of the news) because of the University of Washington bus accident last year. Both my wife and I were involved in that and received the hometown hero award last year through the Red Cross. They shipped us back to Washington D.C. and spoke at the U.W. annual band conference. They came to Quincy and did a conert for us last year.

Tony Buhr: You’re just hoping there isn’t a reason to be in the news?

Leibelt: Perfect, yep that’s what I’m happy with.

What New Year traditions do you have?

The tradition is to pull up an old Prairie Home Companion show and listen to it on the radio. This year it is going to be the 30th anniversary of the show and we’ve already picked it out. It will start about 8 p.m. and be done by bedtime at 10 p.m., barring any major disasters, collisions, work related issues.

Galen Golay, Basin Pacific branch managing partner

What are your New Year’s Resolutions?

Oh boy, there’s a certain fast food place that I probably shouldn’t say because it’ll be negative for them, because I’m not gonna eat there. Yeah, I’m eating other ones, but not this one because: order wrong, pricing changing all the time, stuff like that. (I’m) not super happy and a friend of mine 800 miles away is doing the same thing with that same place, for the same reason.

What do you hope happens in the New Year?

Business growth is an obvious answer, in Quincy as well, not just me personally. I’m also wanting to visit all the businesses that are Quincy Valley Chamber of Commerce members, just kind of get to know people even more than I already have.

John Boyd, Quincy School District superintendent

What are your New Year’s Resolutions?

Personally and like everyone else on the planet, I’d like to get in better physical shape. Professionally, I want to support the professional learning of new school board members so the QSD board and district leadership continue to function as a unified and powerful leadership team.

What do you hope happens in the New Year?

My hope for 2020 is that the Quincy and George Communities build on Microsoft’s “Voice of the Community” events to form a common vision for the future, make a plan to leverage abundant resources to make Quincy an even better place to live.

By Post-Register staff