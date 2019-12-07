Posted on Dec 7, 2019

Quincy Police Department passes accreditation program

On Nov. 20 at the Washington Association of Sheriffs & Police Chiefs Conference in Chelan, Quincy Police Chief Kieth Siebert and Captain Ryan Green received a plaque to recognize the Quincy Police Department’s successful completion of the WASPC Accreditation Program.

Earning accreditation was a multi-year process that evaluated 137 standards of law enforcement, including management, training, investigation procedures, use of force, code of conduct, and performance evaluations.

“The goal for the program,” said Siebert in a press release, “is to follow the industry’s best practices in accountability and transparency. It gives the citizens of Quincy the assurance that we are performing at the highest level of professionalism.”

From the left are: Washington Association of Sheriffs & Police Chiefs Director of Professional Services Mike Painter, Quincy Chief of Police Kieth Siebert, and QPD Captain Ryan Green.

Submitted photo



An audit of police operations occurred in September when a team of five evaluators from WASPC spent the day at QPD, inspecting the facility and examining files for procedure and proper documentation. Among the evaluators for WASPC was Othello Police Sergeant Aaron Garza.

“This is a peer-to-peer evaluation,” said Green in a press release. “Senior police and sheriff deputies from other accredited agencies thoroughly quiz our personnel on our standards and processes. Our answers are more authentic because it’s difficult to mislead a fellow officer.”

The accreditation program was created in 1976 when WASPC was directed by the state legislature to develop standards for Washington state law enforcement. The objective of accreditation is to professionalize law enforcement by providing a review process and certifying that agencies are operating under the industry’s best practices and standards. It also provides recommendations on how agencies can improve. Some of the benefits of accreditation are increasing public confidence in the agency, potentially reducing liability insurance costs, decreasing susceptibility to litigation and costly civil court settlements, and providing a method of self-assessment to enhance administrative and operational effectiveness.

“Though we passed the examination,” said Siebert, “there were a couple of recommendations that would help us become even better. It’s really a team effort among staff and officers, and the award is a boost to the agency’s morale.

Post-Register Staff