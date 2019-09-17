Posted on Sep 17, 2019

Quincy Police Department’s bike patrol increases efficiency

Since the beginning of August, Quincy Police Department has put a new spin on its operations: bicycle wheel spins. Seven of Quincy’s officers are now fully trained in bicycle patrolling.

According to Captain Ryan Green, bicycles can often be more effective than patrol cars: They are harder to detect than vehicles, thus enabling the officers to intervene in crime-in-progress situations. Bikes also weave in and out of traffic easily and can get to places where cars cannot go. They can be compared to horse patrols.

Green was pleased to say that the pedaling police officers have been able to connect with the community in an improved manner, being more accessible than inside their cars.

“There are also health benefits to the officers from the exercise as well as environmental benefits,” Green said in an Aug. 30 interview.

The 40-hour, five-day bicycle patrol training was offered to officers from Quincy, Ephrata and Wenatchee. The instructor, who is qualified through the National Bike Association, came from the Auburn Police Department.

The seven officers who received the training go out on two-person patrols during their 12-hour shifts.

Detective Steven Harder is in charge of the bicycle patrol operations.

By Jaana Hatton, For the Post-Register