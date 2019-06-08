Posted on Jun 8, 2019

Quincy Public Library offers a summer full of activities

School is almost over, and summer is almost here. What to do, then, to keep the warm days from becoming the lazy days of summer? One idea – participate in the almost daily activities at the library.

Librarian Schiree Ybarra at Quincy Public Library was excited to tell a group of preschoolers, their teachers and parents on May 29 at the library about the upcoming summer program. It is not only for children and not only about reading, but for all ages with many different kinds of activities.

This year the program title is “A Universe of Stories.” Participants will receive a challenge pack with instructions and goals, or “orbits.” The objective is to complete the challenges in each orbit to earn a mark. Once the mission is accomplished, rewards await.

There are different packets for different age groups. The kids’ edition is for ages 0-11, the teen edition is for ages 12-18, and the adult edition is from 19 upwards.

In the kid’s challenges, you can find such activities as playing a board game with someone or drawing a flag of another country.

For the teens, the challenges include making a sculpture with items you find outside or taking a hike.

The adults may be challenged to read a New York Times article online or to visit a local farmers market.

The Summer Library Program begins on June 14. Interested residents can sign up on that day or any time after. Like anything else at the library, the program is free.

Besides various activities, there is a separate reading challenge included. The goal for the readers is to read a minimum of 50 days during the summer, check it off on their chart and qualify for a raffle prize at the end of the program.

According to Ybarra, Quincy has had a reading program for more than 20 years, but this year the North Central Regional Library system is offering an activity-packed summer for those who wish to participate.

The Quincy library will have an activity available every day expect for Sundays and holidays from June 14 to Aug. 22.

The library is spreading information about the program on Facebook and through the schools. Teachers will have information packets to share.

For more information, check info@ncrl.org.

By Jaana Hatton, For the Post-Register