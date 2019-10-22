Posted on Oct 22, 2019

Quincy Public Market celebrates grand opening

After opening the doors in late-May, Quincy Public Market held an official grand opening on Saturday, Oct. 12, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The grand opening of Quincy Public Market brought in many visitors on Oct. 12.

Photo by Miles King/Post-Register



The grand opening featured music from guitarist Rylei Franks, vendor specials, free hot dogs and Pepsi, and a raffle for a gift basket with contributions from each market vendor. Tickets to enter the raffle were handed out by vendors including Barb’s Place, The Flower Basket, Stick and Rudder Coffee Bar and Roasters, Ancient Lakes Brewing Company, Country Fresh Meat and Produce Market, Jones of Washington, Pink Oven Bakery and Jacks restaurant.

Several pop-up vendors set up shop in the middle of the market floor as well. Those pop-up shops offered goods such as natural oils, hand-made jewelry, clothing and knits, such as blankets.

“We’re excited to see people use the space, that’s what we built it for,” said market owner Janet Jones.

Construction of Quincy Public Market began in May 2018. The building and the concept are new to Quincy, created by Larry and Janet Jones, as a welcoming community gathering space featuring local businesses and fresh food.

Although the market has been open for about five months, Janet Jones said many of the businesses needed more time to settle in, adding, “Everybody had more things they wanted to get done first so that when people did come, they would see our vision.”

The market, at 1004 F St. SW, is open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday through Saturday, and 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday.

By Miles King, sports@qvpr.com