Posted on Nov 9, 2018

Quincy runners close season at state meet in Pasco

Quincy’s Jane Kennedy and Gonzalo Birrueta defended the green-and-gold with vim and vigor, grit and gusto against some top-notch competition at the 2A state meet in Pasco on Nov. 3.

The location was, for the umpteenth year, Sun Willows Golf Course in Pasco, and although the location was not new, the course was, and that presented a challenge for the runners.

“The course seemed to be a little harder than normal so overall the times seemed to be a little slower,” Quincy co-head coach Chelsea Keane said. Nevertheless, Birrueta set a personal record at state and Kennedy “still ran really well,” Keane said.

Birrueta finished in 31st place out of 165 male runners with a time of 16 minutes, 57.40 seconds. It was the fifth-best mark for a CWAC male runner at state this year. Kennedy finished 53rd among girls with a time of 21:13.20 minutes. It was the ninth-best mark among CWAC girls this year.

Birrueta’s race was the last of his high school career and his first time at state.

“He was pretty nervous,” Keane said. “But he handled it really well and went out there and gave it his all,” Keane said.

Kennedy, a sophomore, did not finish in the top 30 like she said she wanted, but she did have a good race overall.

The course used to be two big loops but now the second loop has been replaced by two smaller loops, allowing the crowd to watch more of the race, as the runners go one way and then another. It used to be, spectators staying at one spot could watch the runners just twice, as they went by the first time, then the second time. That’s no longer the case.

“The goal was to make it more spectator-friendly,” Keane said.

The team is losing several seniors, so the goal is to reload the roster with more runners, recruiting during the offseason, Keane said.

By Sebastian Moraga, sports@4n5.ecc.myftpupload.com