Posted on Nov 15, 2019

Quincy runners finish in top 40 at state championships

At the state cross country championships meet in Pasco on Nov. 9, Quincy senior runner Bryn Heikes and junior Jane Kennedy both placed in the top 40.

Heikes finished with a time of 19:18.40, earning her a 17th place finish, and Kennedy finished in 38th place with a time of 20:18.30. The pair were the only Quincy runners of either the girls or boys teams to qualify for the state meet, held at Sun Willows Golf Course.

In total, 155 runners from 40 schools across the state competed in the race.

Ellensburg senior Leah Holmgren finished with the top time of 18:16.40. Ellensburg also claimed the best team score of 83 at the meet. Holmgren finished first also in the district meet on Nov. 2 in Yakima at Apple Ridge Cross Country Course.

Heikes and Kennedy had qualified for the state championship meet after earning 8th and 14th place finish respectively at the district meet in Yakima. The top 28 finishers in that race as well as the top four teams advanced to the state meet.

By Miles King, sports@qvpr.com