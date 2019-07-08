Posted on Jul 8, 2019

Quincy school board member tapped for leadership role at WSSDA

Tricia Lubach, the longest-serving member on the Quincy School District Board of Directors, has been named the Washington State School Directors Association’s new director of leadership development services.

A press release from the WSSDA described Lubach’s new role as ensuring “a continued focus on high-quality services and further development of special projects to support the work of Washington’s 1,477 school board members.”

Commenting in an email, Lubach said: “I’m truly honored to have the opportunity to continue to provide training and professional development to school directors across the state. When I ran for the Quincy School Board fourteen years ago, I never imagined that it would lead to a new career working with board members and superintendents. I absolutely love working with people who believe so strongly in the need for an outstanding public education system that they are willing to run for office and donate hundreds of volunteer hours to the work. My role is to support them and provide the tools they need to do that work.”

Lubach has served on the Quincy school board for 14 years, and she has worked as a training specialist for the WSSDA since 2014. She replaces the retiring Colleen Miller, who worked in public education for 41 years.

“I am thrilled to continue the momentum Colleen and I have built for the leadership development branch during our years of working together,” Lubach said in the press release. “During my tenure we have increased outreach to and participation from school directors across the state.”

In the press release, WSSDA’s executive director called Lubach “a natural fit for the position.”

Quincy public schools chief John Boyd had high praise for Lubach as well, calling her “the dream board member for a superintendent.”

“She’s just been a force in our district,” he said, later adding, “She’s just somebody who commands respect because she has integrity and follows through on everything she does.”

Lubach, Boyd added, is a steady force, providing support for new board members, and she’s been a leader, “not just when it came to us passing our bond but also when thinking about the package we wanted to put together,” he said.

Lubach will continue to make an impact and support board directors across the state.

“I hold her in the highest regard of all the leaders I can think of in my 26-career in education,” Boyd said.

By Sebastian Moraga, For the Post-Register