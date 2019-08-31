Posted on Aug 31, 2019

Quincy School District projects coming in under budget

At a recent Quincy School District board meeting, CBRE/Heery project manager David Beaudine informed the board that the projects’ budget was coming in $300,000 to $400,000 under budget.

Built in allowances for separate projects district-wide have not been reached by contractors, said Beaudine in the Aug. 13 meeting. According to district Superintendent John Boyd, the budget has built-in contingencies to stay under budget, adding, “our project team has done an excellent job of managing costs.” However, with projects not entirely finished, specifically the new QHS, the final budget savings is unknown, said board president Susan Lybbert.

“There’s punch-list items that still need to get done,” she said of the projects.

Whatever funds do remain from the $108 million bond, passed in 2016, after completion of all the projects goes into capital funds, said Lybbert. The capital funds are then used for maintenance projects and other new construction plans.

“We have a really good idea of where we are with our facilities because we’ve just done construction throughout our whole district,” said Boyd.

Because an evaluation won’t be necessary this year with all the new construction, Boyd said the district will look to plan for the future by looking at enrollment trends and future needs. They will go through a six- to eight-month process with the district facilities committee to plan and determine how to maintain and keep buildings up to standards.

“We’re probably 12 to 15 years away from having to add schools, but that’ll be part of what we need to analyze,” Boyd added.

The district facilities committee exists to advise the board on what to spend the capital funds on, said Lybbert. Based on state evaluations every five years of buildings and maintenance upkeep, the committee determines needs and makes recommendations to the school board on where the capital funds resources should be utilized. The facilities committee seeks community opinion and public comment on such issues as well, said Lybbert.

Regardless of where the funds end up being used, the money always stays within the school district. Lybbert called the funds a “one-way street,” adding that once the dollars are in the fund, they do not get moved for another purpose.

“When things go into your capital funds, they stay in the capital funds,” said Boyd. “They really have to be for buildings and big projects.”

By Miles King, sports@qvpr.com