Posted on Jul 19, 2019

Quincy Swim Team drops meets against Ephrata, Leavenworth

Quincy’s swim team endured two tough losses against Ephrata and Leavenworth, despite putting up some good marks.

Against Ephrata, on July 2, the Quincy swimmers earned 442 total points to Ephrata’s 639, and the quality-point scoring (the number of total points divided by the number of swims) also favored Ephrata, 3.47 to 2.69.

Claire Tuttle was the high-point winner among girls 8 years old and under, with 21 points, with teammate Braiden Snyder earning the same accolades among boys ages 9-10. Quincy’s Kasey Toevs was the high-point winner among boys ages 11-12. All three swimmers earned 21 points each.

Tuttle finished first in the 25-yard backstroke for girls ages 8 and under, with 29.47 seconds and first in the 50-yard freestyle with 1:08.03 minutes. She also won the 25-yard freestyle with a mark of 28.07 seconds.

Toevs finished first in the 50-yard backstroke for boys ages 11-12, with 41.52 seconds and first in the 100-yard freestyle with 1:29.76 minutes. He also finished first in the 50-yard freestyle with 36.84 seconds.

Klare Gans finished first in the 50-yard backstroke for girls ages 9-10 with one minute, 28 hundredths of a second. Jude Kaylor finished first in the 13-14-year-olds’ 50-yard backstroke with 45.77 seconds. McKenzie Smith finished first in the 100-yard individual medley for girls ages 9-10, with a time of 2:24.42 minutes.

Adrielle Sorto finished first in the 50-yard freestyle for girls ages 8 and under, with 1:53.67 minutes.

Snyder finished first in the 50-yard backstroke for boys ages 9-10 with one minute, 74 hundredths of a second and first in the 50-yard breaststroke, with one minute, 9.16 seconds.

He also won the 50-yard freestyle with 45.86 seconds.

Jourdan Ferguson finished first in the 50-yard backstroke for girls ages 11-12, with 54.90 seconds.

Brooke Ferguson finished ahead of second-place Jourdan Ferguson with 44.35 seconds in that bracket’s 50-yard freestyle.

Quincy’s Quinn Escure and Cody Westra were the high-point winners among boys ages 13-14, with 19 points each.

Escure finished first in the 100-yard individual medley for his age bracket, with a time of 1:20.52 minutes. Westra competed in the 50-yard breaststroke for the same age bracket and finished first with 40.21 seconds, less than a second ahead of second-place Escure.

In the 50-yard butterfly, the two traded places, with Escure finishing ahead of second-place Westra, with a mark of 36.70 seconds.

Westra also finished first in the 100-yard freestyle with 1:09.19 minutes. Clinton Tuttle finished first in the 9-10-year-old boys’ 50-yard butterfly, with 1:19.19 minutes.

Among 11-12-year-old girls, Reanna Kaylor finished first in the 100-yard freestyle with 1:52.79 minutes. Among 11-12-year-old boys, Daniel Frerks finished first in the 50-yard butterfly with 50.29 seconds and the 50-yard breaststroke with 54.54 seconds.

The foursome of Escure, Jude Kaylor, Lucien Roseburg and Westra finished first in the 200-yard medley relay for boys ages 13-14, with two minutes, 39.91 seconds.

The foursome of Jaxon Ferguson, Daniel Frerks, Christopher Hamilton and Kasey Toevs finished first in the 11-12-year-old boys’ 100-yard freestyle relay with a time of 1:24.15 minutes.

Against Leavenworth on June 20, the swimmers from Chelan County took the meet by a score of 1,127 to 343, with the quality scoring favoring Leavenworth 3.13 to 2.16.

Quinn Escure finished first in the 50-yard backstroke for 13-14-year-old boys with 35.53 seconds and in the 50-yard freestyle with 29.48 seconds. Claire Tuttle finished first in the girls’ 8-and-under 25-yard freestyle race with 28.71 seconds. In the same race but for boys, Benat Escure finished first with 26.51 seconds.

Cody Westra finished first with 1:12.44 minutes in the 100-yard freestyle for boys, while Reese Nieuwenhuis finished first in the 50-yard breaststroke race for girls ages 13-14, with 43.43 seconds.

Lastly, Jett Bierlink finished first in the 8-and-under 25-yard backstroke race for boys with 26.39 seconds.

By Sebastian Moraga, For the Post-Register