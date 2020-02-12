Posted on Feb 12, 2020

Quincy swimmers advance to state meet

Four Quincy boys swimmers qualified for state competition at the district swim meet in Clarkston last weekend.

Freshman Trenten Calloway earned a second-place finish in the 50-yard freestyle and a third-place finish in the 100-yard butterfly. Calloway qualified for the state competition in both events with a time of 23 seconds in the 50-yard freestyle and a 55.29 time in the 100-yard butterfly.

Senior Jackson Calloway finished in fifth place in the 200-yard freestyle with a time of 1:57.60 and third in the 500-yard freestyle with a 5:07.70 time. Calloway qualified for state in both events. Calloway also recieved the 2A swimmer of the year award.

Also in the 500-yard freestyle, sophomore Wyatt Van Der Merwe qualified for the state meet with a fifth-place finish and a time of 5:12.95.

In the 100-yard breaststroke, freshman Rami Escure earned a second-place finish with a time of 1:06.41, which qualified him for state.

The Quincy swimmers also qualified for both the 200-yard medley relay and the 400-yard freestyle relay as well.

The swimmers return to action at the state competition in Federal Way on Feb. 21 and 22.

By Miles King, sports@qvpr.com