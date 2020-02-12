Quincy swimmers advance to state meet
Four Quincy boys swimmers qualified for state competition at the district swim meet in Clarkston last weekend.
Freshman Trenten Calloway earned a second-place finish in the 50-yard freestyle and a third-place finish in the 100-yard butterfly. Calloway qualified for the state competition in both events with a time of 23 seconds in the 50-yard freestyle and a 55.29 time in the 100-yard butterfly.
Senior Jackson Calloway finished in fifth place in the 200-yard freestyle with a time of 1:57.60 and third in the 500-yard freestyle with a 5:07.70 time. Calloway qualified for state in both events. Calloway also recieved the 2A swimmer of the year award.
Also in the 500-yard freestyle, sophomore Wyatt Van Der Merwe qualified for the state meet with a fifth-place finish and a time of 5:12.95.
In the 100-yard breaststroke, freshman Rami Escure earned a second-place finish with a time of 1:06.41, which qualified him for state.
The Quincy swimmers also qualified for both the 200-yard medley relay and the 400-yard freestyle relay as well.
The swimmers return to action at the state competition in Federal Way on Feb. 21 and 22.
By Miles King, sports@qvpr.com