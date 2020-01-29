Posted on Jan 29, 2020

Quincy swimmers compete in Wenatchee

Quincy swimmers faced tough competition in two meets last week.

The first meet took place in East Wenatchee against Eastmont, Moses Lake and Cascade on Jan. 23. The second meet was against Wenatchee, Richland and Hanford in Wenatchee on Jan. 25.

Senior Jackson Calloway swims in the 100-yard breast stroke event at Wenatchee high school on Saturday, Jan 25.

Submitted photo

Against Eastmont, Moses Lake and Cascade, the relay team of Wyatt Van Der Merwe, Rami Escure, Jackson Calloway and Trenten Calloway placed first in the 400-yard freestyle relay.

Trenten Calloway also earned a first place finish in the boys 200-yard individual medley event with a time of 2:06.68. Van Der Merwe took second in the same event with a 2:10.89 time.

Against Wenatchee, Richland and Hanford, the same relay team earned second-place finishes in both the 200-yard freestyle relay and the 400-yard freestyle relay. In both events, the Quincy swimmers were bested by Wenatchee’s talented relay teams.

Currently, five of the six Quincy swimmers have earned district qualifying times. The next district meet will be held Jan. 31 and Feb. 1 in Clarkston.

By Miles King, sports@qvpr.com