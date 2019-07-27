Posted on Jul 27, 2019

Quincy swimmers edged by H2O in Waterville

The Quincy Swim Team were narrowly defeated by a score of 534-517 by the H2O team based out of Waterville the evening of Wednesday, July 17.

The Quincy Swim Team also fell just short of the quality score set by H2O at 3.98. The Quincy swimmers came in at 3.34. The quality score is a measure of the total points divided by the number of events.

Several swimmers from both teams tied for the highest point total of the meet. Three swimmers from the H2O team and two from Quincy tied at the high point score of 21.

Coach Brooke Westra demonstrates technique to swimmers in the pool at practice on July 17.

Photo by Miles King/Post-Register



Benat Escure and Jett Bierlink led the boys eight and under age group with 19 points each. Escure earned first place in the 25-yard backstroke with a time of 25.70 seconds and the 25-yard butterfly with a 32.40 second time. Bierlink took first place in the 25-yard breaststroke with a time of 32.83 seconds. Escure and Bierlink also placed first in the 100-yard freestyle relay as teammates along with Jody Gardner. The trio posted a time of 2:01.05.

The high point leaders for the boys 11-12 year-old age group were Pierce Bierlink and Kasey Toevs with 19 points each. Bierlink placed first in the 100-yard individual medley with a 1:44.61 time and the 50-yard freestyle with a time of 33.44 seconds. Toevs finished first in both the 50-yard backstroke and the 100-yard freestyle with times of 46.41 seconds and 1:26.88 respectively.

Quinn Escure and Cody Westra led the boys 13-14 year-old group and tied for the highest point score for the meet with 21 each. Escure clinched first place in the 100-yard individual medley with a time of 1:20.02. He also took first in the 50-yard freestyle with a time of 31.59 seconds. Westra placed first in three events total. The first, the 50-yard breaststroke with a time of 40.87 seconds; the second, the 100-yard freestyle with a 1:10.50 time; and last, the 50-yard butterfly with a time of 38.78 seconds.

The Quincy swimmers now look forward to the league championships on Saturday, July 27 at 9 a.m. in Wenatchee.

By Miles King, sports@qvpr.com