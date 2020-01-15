Posted on Jan 15, 2020

Quincy swimmers start new year with tough competition

The Quincy boys swim started the new year with two tough competitions.

The first in Wenatchee against Wenatchee and Eastmont on Jan. 9 and the second at the Kentridge Invite in Federal Way, Washington on Jan. 11.

Quincy’s Wyatt Van Der Merwe competes with the backstroke in the 200 Yard medley Relay Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020, at the Wenatchee High School pool. The relay team qualified for state with their swim.

World photo/Don Seabrook

Against Eastmont and Wenatchee on Jan. 9, the Quincy swimmers earned two state-qualifying times in the 200-yard medley relay and 400-yard freestyle relay events. The relay team of Wyatt Van Der Merwe, Rami Escure, Jackson Calloway and Trenten Calloway is the first team from Quincy to qualify for a state competition, according to a press release.

Trenten Calloway also earned first place in the 500-yard freestyle event with a time of 4:59.83, which also qualified him for the state competition.

At the Kentridge Invite, Van Der Merwe and Jackson Calloway earned state qualifying times in the 500-yard freestyle event. Westra also earned a district qualifying time in the 100-yard freestyle event.

The relay team of Van Der Merwe, Escure, Jackson Calloway and Trenten Calloway finished with a state qualifying time in the 200-yard freestyle relay.

The Quincy swimmers return to action on Jan. 16 at West Valley Yakima.

By Miles King, sports@qvpr.com