Quincy swimmers start new year with tough competition
The Quincy boys swim started the new year with two tough competitions.
The first in Wenatchee against Wenatchee and Eastmont on Jan. 9 and the second at the Kentridge Invite in Federal Way, Washington on Jan. 11.
Against Eastmont and Wenatchee on Jan. 9, the Quincy swimmers earned two state-qualifying times in the 200-yard medley relay and 400-yard freestyle relay events. The relay team of Wyatt Van Der Merwe, Rami Escure, Jackson Calloway and Trenten Calloway is the first team from Quincy to qualify for a state competition, according to a press release.
Trenten Calloway also earned first place in the 500-yard freestyle event with a time of 4:59.83, which also qualified him for the state competition.
At the Kentridge Invite, Van Der Merwe and Jackson Calloway earned state qualifying times in the 500-yard freestyle event. Westra also earned a district qualifying time in the 100-yard freestyle event.
The relay team of Van Der Merwe, Escure, Jackson Calloway and Trenten Calloway finished with a state qualifying time in the 200-yard freestyle relay.
The Quincy swimmers return to action on Jan. 16 at West Valley Yakima.
By Miles King, sports@qvpr.com