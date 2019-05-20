Posted on May 20, 2019

Quincy track and field athletes excel at district meet

It’s the rare trip to Ellensburg where the top prize is another trip to Ellensburg.

Ah, what the heck, the Quincy track and field athletes said in unison, we’ll take it.

Displaying toughness under a punishing sun, the Quincy High School track and field team qualified almost 20 athletes for regionals during the district championship meet on May 11.

Quincy’s Trevor “Spike” Moloso kicks it into gear during a hurdles race at the district championship meet last weekend in Ellensburg.

Photo by Sebastian Moraga/Post-Register



Regionals will take place in the same city as districts, the windy hub of Kittitas County.

“We had a great day overall,” wrote head boys coach Jon “El Presidente” Barker in a text message.

Indeed, in addition to having a big, fabulous fluffle advance to regionals, many of the Jackrabbit athletes looked mighty sharp doing it.

The top six athletes in each discipline qualified for regionals.

Junior Jacqueline Dearie took first place in the javelin with a personal-best throw of 107 feet, nine inches.

Dearie also finished sixth in the triple jump with 30 feet, 4.5 inches, another personal best for her.

Trevor Moloso finished second in the pole vault with 12 feet. Bryn Heikes finished second in the girls 800-meter race with 2:24.85 minutes, a season record for her. One spot behind arrived Jane Kennedy with 2:26.28 minutes.

Taylor Thomsen finished third in the girls shot put with 35 feet, 10 inches. She also finished third in the discus with a season-best throw of 104 feet, four inches.

Israel Cavazos finished third in the 100 meters with a personal best, of 11.51 seconds. he finished fourth in the 200 meters with 23.22 seconds, another PR.

Shannon Workinger finished fifth in the pole vault with a seven-foot leap.

Omar Ramos finished fifth in the 1,600 meters with a PR of 4:48.50 minutes, while freshman Jalen Spence finished fourth in the 300-meter hurdles with a time of 43.12 seconds.

Nathan Ortiz finished sixth in the 100 meters with a personal best of 11.62 seconds.

The foursome of Carmelo Martinez, Ortiz, Ben Williams and Cavazos finished fifth in the 4×100 relays with 44.60 seconds. The foursome of Ortiz, Martinez, Spence and Isaiah Ayala finished fifth in the 4×400 with 3:39.69 minutes.

The girls’ foursome of Klaritssa Cruz, Sofia Oberhansly, Avery Vander Veen and Julissa Herrejon finished sixth in the 4×200 with a time of 1:59.02 minutes.

The foursome of Kennedy, Heikes, Herrejon and Karla Nuñez finished fifth in the 4×400 with 4:32.33 minutes.

In addition to these marks, Quincy had a few close calls, as well, with Ramos finishing eighth in the 800 meters, Gonzalo Birrueta finishing 10th in the mile, and Vander Veen and Daisy Buenrostro finishing seventh and eighth in the javelin.

The top three at regionals qualify for state.

By Sebastian Moraga, sports@4n5.ecc.myftpupload.com