Posted on Nov 9, 2018

Quincy Valley School student honored for patriotic essay

Bridget Jones, a multi-talented seventh-grader at Quincy Valley School, won the highest award offered by the American Legion Auxiliary in its Americanism essay contest.

Her essay finished first in her grade level in her region, which included five school districts, homeschoolers and three private schools. Then her essay, titled “What Can I Personally Do to Promote Americanism in My School or Community,” took first in the state of Washington among fifth- and sixth-graders, then she took first in the national Western Division, which included 13 states, which is the highest award level.

Jones entered her essay last year, and the winner was announced this fall.

“It took a year to go through the whole process,” QVS Headmaster Sara Tuttle said.

Jones found out the news during a school assembly. Her mother had called the school and alerted Tuttle of the news.

Tuttle called Jones “an excellent student,” with great grades and a great talent, not just for writing but also for drawing, sketching and painting.

Jones said she wants to study genetics when she graduates from high school.

The essay took about a week to a week and a half to write. “I never knew I was good at it until I won the contest,” she said.

Jones’ essay about the freedoms people in America enjoy won a $50 award and a donation made in her name to a scholarship meant for children of military families, Tuttle said.

Jones said she will try to participate in this year’s contest, although “I understand the odds of winning will be very low.” When reminded that she would be entering the contest as the defending champion, she quipped, “Yeah, but I was younger then.”

Then the 12-year-old joked, “Now I have a few gray hairs.”

She clearly doesn’t. But she did have a bit of wisdom to impart to the future generations of essay writers wanting to enter the contest.

“Put forth your best effort,” she said.

Homelessness is topic for this year

The American Legion gives a topic for an essay every year to children grades 3-12 as well as special needs classes, seeking to foster in children the value of patriotism. The American Legion has already shared information with schools about the 2018-19 contests.

This year’s topic is “How can we address and prevent veteran homelessness in our communities?” Materials are available to homeschoolers by contacting Jane Montaney at 509-760-1433.

By Sebastian Moraga, sports@4n5.ecc.myftpupload.com