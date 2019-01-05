Posted on Jan 4, 2019

Quincy wrestlers among the best at Cat Classic

A smile said it all.

Deep in the middle of one of his matches at the Eastmont Cat Classic wrestling tournament on Dec. 29, Casillas looked up, found his cousin in the stands, smiled and nodded. All the while lying on his back and trying to inflict as much pain as possible on a fellow 132-pounder.

That’s the kind of afternoon Casillas had at Eastmont High School, where he took first place in the 132-lb. bracket. Casillas defeated Wenatchee’s Hayden Rose McKenzie by first-round pin, Selah’s Jerry Schmidt by pin, and Schmidt’s teammate Tanner Raymond 20-7.

Asked about the grin after one of his matches, Casillas chalked the smile up to blood being thicker than sweat.

“I just saw my cousin and he kind of looks up to me, so I was just saying hi,” Casillas said.

At the same time, Casillas owned up to his goof, and said he had never done it again and probably would not try it again.

“It’s kind of disrespectful,” he said.

The Jacks, though, Casillas included, earned all kinds of respect at the Cat Classic, with Mykenzi Realme finishing second at 170 lbs.

Realme had a first-round bye and defeated Orlando Rodriguez of Wenatchee in the second round. Then, he defeated Donny Schmidt of Selah in the second round, before losing to Louis Romero of Davis in the final, 11-7.

Ruben Vargas finished second at 220 lbs. Vargas also had a bye in the first round, and defeated Pullman’s Harrison Lantier in the second round and Kevin Pelayo of Ephrata in the second. Then, he lost by pin in the finals to Amadeo Flores-Pimentel of Selah.

Jose Buenrostro finished tied for third at 120 pounds.

Buenrostro defeated Selah’s Judah Yates 10-3, before losing to Naches’ Devon Gantt. Buenrostro bounced back with a win over Isaac Acosta of Pullman to earn a tie for third place.

Buenrostro’s sibling Jesus finished third at 126, tied with Ellensburg’s Jesse Holloway. Jesus began his day with a win over Caleb Carlyle of Rogers, and a loss against Jesse Salinas of Selah.

In a duel of Jesuses, Jesus Buenrostro defeated Jesus Sandoval of Cascade and later Tyler Schuyleman of Wenatchee before finishing his day with a win over Ellensburg’s Cam Bair.

Jose Avila finished fifth at 195 lbs, in a tie with Ronin Haynes.

Avila defeated Rogers’ Nathaniel Haskins in the first round, and Chris Luke of West Valley in the second round, also by pin.

Mac Laird of Ephrata snapped that momentum with a win by pin in the third round, dropping Avila to the consolation bracket.

Kyle Peter of Rogers defeated Avila 2-1, ending his day.

Next up for the Jacks is a dual with Grandview at home on Jan. 3, starting at 7 p.m. followed by a trip to Cheney on Jan. 5 for the Blackhawk Invitational.

Then on Jan. 8, the Jacks travel to Prosser for a 7 p.m. date against the Mustangs.

On Jan. 11, the Selah Vikings come to town, for a dual set to start at 6 p.m.

By Sebastian Moraga, sports@4n5.ecc.myftpupload.com