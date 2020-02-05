Posted on Feb 5, 2020

Quincy wrestlers fall to Ellensburg in season finale

The Quincy boys wrestling team was narrowly defeated by Ellensburg at home in their regular season finale on Jan. 30.

The wrestlers in the green and gold singlets defeated their Bulldog challengers in four of 10 matches and lost by a 37-33 team score. The Jacks accepted two wins by forfeit as well.

Quincy senior Oswaldo Perez puts an Ellensburg challenger in a hold. Perez pinned his opponent in the first round.

Photo by Miles King/Post-Register

“That’s definitely a winnable dual for us tonight,” Head Coach Breck Webley said. “We lost a couple early matches that really put us behind when we needed to be ahead.”

Seniors Ruben Vargas, Oswaldo Perez and Alex Bonilla each pinned their Ellensburg opponents; both Vargas and Perez earned pins in the first round. Sophomore Israel Perez earned the Jacks’ fourth win by a 7-5 decision.

“If it’s not one thing, it’s another thing from match to match,” Webley said. “But, I think collectively, we have been on an upward swing.”

With the regular season wrapped up, the Jacks’ next challenge is the district championships in Ellensburg on Jan. 7 and 8. Teams are allowed to enter two wrestlers for each weight class and the the top five finishers advance to the regional championships in Spokane, Webley said.

“I was hoping that we could have finished with a win tonight, but I think the kids are ready for districts,” Webley said.

By Miles King, sports@qvpr.com